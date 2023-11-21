Michigan State Police discover sex trafficking ring after raids in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police raided three homes in Detroit on Monday night.

According to police, the homes were used for sex trafficking and selling drugs.

"The house was just in horrible condition," said Lt. Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police.

It's believed seven women inside the homes were the victims of sex trafficking. Four men are still behind bars awaiting charges, and the others were released pending a further investigation.

Shaw said the investigation into the three homes began when troopers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in Royal Oak Township a few days ago.

"People always ask us, why do you ask so many questions? This is exactly why. They kind of dug deeper in there, and this person finally started talking about this human trafficking ring in three homes in Detroit, and they have some pretty good information to get us started," Shaw said.

CBS Detroit reached out to several organizations that help the victims of human trafficking, and we were told one of the most common ways women are trafficked is by drug dealers preying on those addicted to drugs.

Shaw said that is exactly what appears to have happened in this situation and is urging residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

Shaw said the women had their phones taken and were not allowed to leave the home.

CBS Detroit confirmed one of the homes was located on Hartwell Street near the corner of Seven Mile Road and Schaefer.

"In this particular case, there were some women who were being held against their will and were made to do things that we wouldn't want anyone to have to go through."