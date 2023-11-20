18 people detained amid human trafficking investigation in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a human trafficking investigation led to the detainment of 18 people at three Detroit homes.

Police say the investigation began when troopers were alerted of a stolen vehicle in Royal Oak Township. Through interviews, troopers learned of a possible human trafficking operation.

Investigators with the Second District Special Investigation Traffic Abduction Group (TAG) identified three homes in Detroit where the possible victims were held. Authorities conducted several days of surveillance and executed a search warrant at each home.

Police say they are interviewing everyone involved and are assisting the victims.

"This is just one of the many examples of troopers looking beyond the original call. They were able to dig and with the help of TAG, help get these victims out of a horrible environment and get them the help they need," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or has information on human trafficking can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.