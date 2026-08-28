2 men accused of breaking into Metro Detroit home, assaulting man, stealing Pokémon cards

Two men are charged after authorities said they allegedly broke into a Shelby Township, Michigan, home, assaulted a man inside and stole multiple items, including Pokémon cards late last year.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Jesus Garcia Jr., 37, and Craig Turner, 27, both from Pontiac, are each charged with one count of home invasion, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of larceny $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Garcia has a fourth offense habitual offender notice, which could result in a life sentence if convicted of a count with a penalty of five years or more.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 10, 2025, Garcia and Turner allegedly broke into a home and stole TVs, electronics, Pokémon/Yu-Gi-Oh cards, and other items. Prosecutors say the men also assaulted a man at the house.

"My priority is protecting victims and holding accountable those who threaten the safety of others. Violence will not be tolerated in our communities, and I will continue to seek justice for victims," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14.