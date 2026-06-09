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2 injured after freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that injured two people early Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Detroit. 

Police say they got a report about 12:55 a.m. of the shooting in the area of westbound I-94 near Dickerson Street. Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, troopers said. 

Westbound I-94 was back open before 6:30 a.m. 

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident. They ask that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it contact Michigan State Police. 

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