2 injured after freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit, police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that injured two people early Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

Police say they got a report about 12:55 a.m. of the shooting in the area of westbound I-94 near Dickerson Street. Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, troopers said.

Westbound I-94 was back open before 6:30 a.m.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident. They ask that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it contact Michigan State Police.