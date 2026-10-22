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2 hospitalized in large Detroit apartment fire

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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Two people have been hospitalized after a large apartment fire in Detroit, according to the Detroit Fire Department (DFD).

The apartment fire broke out on Detroit's west side on Webb Street and Burlingame Street. Crews have been working for over an hour to put out the fire.

The two injured people were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department and DTE responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.

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