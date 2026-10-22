2 hospitalized in large Detroit apartment fire

Two people have been hospitalized after a large apartment fire in Detroit, according to the Detroit Fire Department (DFD).

The apartment fire broke out on Detroit's west side on Webb Street and Burlingame Street. Crews have been working for over an hour to put out the fire.

The two injured people were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department and DTE responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.