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2 Detroiters charged in 2022 murder of 15-year-old Berkley girl

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Two Detroit men are charged in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Berkley girl. 

Russell Deshawn-Deangelo McGilary and Andrew Angelo Walker, Jr., both 23, are charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the homicide of Janiya Brown. 

On May 11, 2022, Wayne County prosecutors say Detroit police responded to a home in the 8800 block of Burnette Street. When officers arrived, they found Janiya lying unresponsive outside of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Janiya was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Prosecutors accuse Walker of assaulting the teen with a handgun and say McGilary and Walker fired several shots at the girl, killing her before leaving the scene. 

Authorities say McGilary and Walker knew the victim. 

McGilary was arraigned on May 28 and remanded to jail. Walker was arraigned and remanded to jail on June 4.

Walker and McGilary are due back in court on June 12 for a probable cause conference. 

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