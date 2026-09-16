These 2 Detroit restaurants are among America's best 50, according to NYT

The New York Times released its list of America's 50 best restaurants for 2026, with two Michigan spots making the cut.

The list features Tacos Wuey on 3970 W. Vernor, Southwest Detroit, and Rose's Fine Food on 10551 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.

The list of 50 restaurants is created by a team of 16 scouters who travel the country and try food at all kinds of places, according to the NYT.

Tacos Wuey opened in July 2025 and offers Mexican cuisine, highlighting tacos from different regions of Mexico in a traditional yet modern style, according to its Facebook page.

Tacos Wuey's menu from Chef Eddie Vargas reflects the evolution of Mexican cuisine on U.S. soil, according to NYT's Brett Anderson.

Vargas moved from Jalisco, Mexico, to the U.S. as a young boy, first to Los Angeles and then Detroit, Anderson says.

The restaurant's birria recipe comes from Vargas' father, Jose, and is prepared in unconventional ways, including stuffed into egg rolls and quesadillas, and used as the basis for ramen, complete with a dark consommé, Anderson says.

"You'll find housemade salsa macha on the menu — sometimes made with cranberries or hibiscus — and also on the tables, as you would chile crisp in a Sichuan place," Anderson writes in the listicle. "Spoon some over the lard-fried chicken Milanese served with spaghetti verde, a home-cooking classic that's finding a new audience at this highly personal restaurant in Southwest Detroit, also known as Mexicantown."

Rose's was founded by Molly Mitchell and opened its doors in September 2025. According to its Facebook page, it is a diner with fresh-baked goods and a wine club.

"The burger, which is served on slabs of sourdough and has long been a favorite, is now joined by pierogi, kluski and kielbasa on this more Polish-inflected menu," NYT's Sara Bonisteel writes.

Bonisteel describes eating at the circa-1964 space, with its green walls and pink and orange curtains, as having a meal in Grandma's sunroom.

"Polish nachos unite two Midwestern powerhouses, potato chips and smoked whitefish, with a shower of pickles and trout roe and dollops of crème fraîche," Bonisteel says.

According to the NYT, its scouting team makes reservations, walks into restaurants and pays for all of their food without announcing themselves.