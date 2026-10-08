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2 Detroit police officers injured after another driver struck patrol car head-on

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Two Detroit police officers were injured when their patrol car was struck head-on by an oncoming driver early Thursday. 

The police department said the patrol car was stopped, blocking traffic for an accident that happened about 3:20 a.m. Thursday on East Seven Mile Road near Hoover Street. This location is near Osborn High School. 

A westbound driver on Seven Mile Road then struck the police car head-on. 

Both officers were taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, the department said Thursday morning. 

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