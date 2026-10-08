2 Detroit police officers injured after another driver struck patrol car head-on

Two Detroit police officers were injured when their patrol car was struck head-on by an oncoming driver early Thursday.

The police department said the patrol car was stopped, blocking traffic for an accident that happened about 3:20 a.m. Thursday on East Seven Mile Road near Hoover Street. This location is near Osborn High School.

A westbound driver on Seven Mile Road then struck the police car head-on.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, the department said Thursday morning.