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2 Detroit police officers injured during attempted traffic stop

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Two Detroit Police Department officers were injured in the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash during an attempted traffic stop. 

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Thursday, when the officers were assisting the department's commercial auto theft unit in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Eaton Street. 

During the attempted traffic stop, the agency said, the suspect drove off. In the process, the suspect struck the two officers along with two law enforcement vehicles. The injured officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.

The investigation is continuing. Detroit police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1000, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or send a tip via Detroit Rewards TV

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