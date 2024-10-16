19-year-old Michigan woman, baby killed in head-on crash in Monroe County

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old woman and a baby were killed in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck in Monroe County Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on S. Custer Road, east of Lewis Avenue in Raisinville Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation showed that Journee E. Padgett, 19, of Jackson, was traveling eastbound on S. Custer Road in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with an infant as a rear passenger when she crossed the centerline of traffic, for an unknown reason, according to the sheriff's office.

When she crossed into the westbound lane, she struck a 2021 Western Star semi-truck head-on.

After the crash, both of the vehicles came to a stop in the westbound lane.

Padgett was pronounced dead at the scene, and the baby was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. The semi-truck driver wasn't injured in the crash.

The sheriff's office says Padgett was wearing a seatbelt, and the baby was properly secured in a rear-facing car seat at the time of the crash. The semi-truck driver was also wearing his seatbelt.

Authorities also say speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.