18-year-old charged in crash that injured 27-year-old Detroit woman

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged an 18-year-old woman from Detroit in connection with a crash that injured a 27-year-old woman.

The teen, who has not been released, is charged with one count of failure to stop-personal injury accident and one count of failure to stop-property damage accident. She was arraigned on Sept. 17 and received a $10,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 12, the 27-year-old woman was driving southbound on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive near Paul Drive in Detroit when the 18-year-old, who was driving westbound on Paul Drive, allegedly disregarded a traffic signal and struck the woman.

Police arrested the 18-year-old on Sept. 14. Prosecutors say a warrant request was submitted for a 20-year-old Detroit man who was allegedly involved in an incident following the crash, but that warrant was denied due to insufficient evidence.

An investigation is still ongoing.

The 18-year-old is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 1.