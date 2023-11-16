$15K reward offered for tips that lead to arrest in murder of Samantha Woll

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 16, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 16, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 16, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, Woll was found fatally stabbed on the ground outside her neighbor's apartment in the Lafayette Park area of Detroit.

The investigation is ongoing. Over the weekend, a suspect in Woll's murder was released.

Woll was an active Jewish community member and has led the Isaac Downtown Synagogue since 2022. She also served on Rep. Elissa Slotkin's team.

The Detroit Police Department says evidence shows the crime was not motivated by antisemitism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

All tips will remain anonymous.