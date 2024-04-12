13 NFL prospects to attend 2024 draft in Detroit

How did the 2024 NFL Draft end up in Detroit?

How did the 2024 NFL Draft end up in Detroit?

How did the 2024 NFL Draft end up in Detroit?

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL released the names of prospects who will attend the 2024 draft in downtown Detroit.

Among those are three of the top quarterbacks, Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Jayden Williams (LSU).

The draft is scheduled for April 25-27.

READ: Detroit Lions have 7 picks in 2024 NFL draft. Here is the order

NFL prospects attending 2024 draft

Terrion Arnold: cornerback (Alabama) Jayden Daniels: quarterback (LSU) Marvin Harrison Jr.: wide receiver (Ohio State) JC Latham: offensive line (Alabama) Laiatu Latu: defensive line (UCLA) Drake Maye: quarterback (North Carolina) Quinyon Mitchell: cornerback (Toledo) Malik Nabers: wide receiver (LSU) Rome Odunze: wide receiver (Washington) Darius Robinson: defensive line (Missouri) Brian Thomas Jr.: wide receiver (LSU) Dallas Turner: linebacker (Alabama) Caleb Williams: quarterback (USC)

City of Detroit preparing for NFL Draft

In preparation for an influx of visitors, the city of Detroit has announced transportation plans and recently unveiled a new "Detroit" sign, which has received mixed reviews.

In addition, the city has implemented road closures in multiple phases, including portions of Jefferson Avenue.

Experts anticipate a large crowd of people compared to last year's draft in Kansas City, considering that other major teams are located near Michigan. Nearby teams include the Chicago Bears, who have the No. 1 pick, the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals.