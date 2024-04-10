Residents react to new "Detroit" sign along I-94 on city's southwest side

(CBS DETROIT) - "It's beautiful. It's a beautiful sign," said one Detroiter driving by the intersection of Proctor Street and Edsel Ford West to get a look across Interstate 94 at the new Detroit signage.

The "Detroit" sign is a new installment in the city ahead of the NFL Draft later this month.

"For a long time, it felt like Southwest Detroit was left out of Detroit," said resident Eladio Nino, who said it's about time his side of town got some recognition.

"So many people are going to be coming from everywhere. Taking pictures and videos and also be able to get introduced to the culture of Southwest Detroit here," Nino said.

While seemingly everyone else we talked to Wednesday afternoon who was out taking photos had nothing but nice things to say about the brand new sign.

The internet played a major role by spreading fake images of what the sign was allegedly supposed to look like. To be clear, the rendering of what the letters were supposed to look like is in the video above. The finished product came out exactly as the rendering had it.

"We've seen online already that it's a little negative and a little positive, but I love that there's something here that is bringing conversation back to our corner of the city," said another resident.