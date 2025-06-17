10 pounds of marijuana, $22K in cash seized from bust of Macomb County hookah shops

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office seized about 10 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people in connection with a drug bust of a pair of hookah and tobacco shops.

On Monday, members of the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team served search warrants at Area 51 Hookah and Tobacco shops in Clinton Township and Mount Clemens, as well as at a home on Holland Avenue in Eastpointe.

Authorities say they seized about 600 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, two rifles with magazines, three pistols with magazines and $22,756 in cash, as well as a Jeep Wagoneer and a Chevrolet Silverado.

A 44-year-old Eastpointe man and a 33-year-old Clinton Township man were arrested. The two men are lodged at the Macomb County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.