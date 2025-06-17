Watch CBS News
Crime

10 pounds of marijuana, $22K in cash seized from bust of Macomb County hookah shops

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office seized about 10 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people in connection with a drug bust of a pair of hookah and tobacco shops. 

On Monday, members of the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team served search warrants at Area 51 Hookah and Tobacco shops in Clinton Township and Mount Clemens, as well as at a home on Holland Avenue in Eastpointe. 

Authorities say they seized about 600 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, two rifles with magazines, three pistols with magazines and $22,756 in cash, as well as a Jeep Wagoneer and a Chevrolet Silverado. 

A 44-year-old Eastpointe man and a 33-year-old Clinton Township man were arrested. The two men are lodged at the Macomb County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.