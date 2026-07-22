1 taken to hospital, 1 in custody, as troopers investigate I-94 crash in Wayne County

One person was taken to a hospital in the aftermath of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Wayne County early Wednesday, Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 1:37 a.m. on westbound I-94 near Warren Avenue. There were several people among the cars, and troopers said one of them was taken to a local hospital.

There were initial concerns that a baby was in one of the vehicles, but officers quickly confirmed that no young children were involved.

One driver has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

The freeway was closed at West Grand Boulevard / Exit 213A for an on-scene investigation, and reopened at 5:10 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.