Over 1 million Michigan voters cast ballots as early voting enters final weekend

As statewide early voting draws to a close this weekend for the August 2026 primary election, Michigan election officials say more than 1 million voters have already cast their ballots.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State Office, 1,032,963 Michiganders have voted early in person or by mail-in ballot as of 7 a.m. on July 31. Officials say that's about 14% of Michigan's active registered voters.

During the first six days of early voting (July 25-30), 73,158 voters cast their ballots, including 30,740 voters during the initial three days of statewide early in-person voting. Election officials say July 30 was the highest turnout day so far for early in-person voting, with 15,965 voters submitting ballots.

Of the 1,032,963 ballots already cast, state officials say 959,805 mail-in ballots have been received.

While statewide early in-person voting ends Aug. 2, some jurisdictions will continue offering early voting on Aug. 3. Lansing, Lincoln Park, Grand Blanc Township, Harrison Township, Luna Pier, Erie Township and Van Buren Township are offering early in-person voting on Monday.

How do I find an early voting location?

Michigan law gives voters the right to vote early and in person before statewide and federal elections.

The early voting location may be different than your assigned Election Day polling location.

You can look up all designated sites after providing your residential address here up to 60 days before Election Day.

Does Michigan release early voting results before Election Day?

There is no early reporting of voting results, regardless of when a ballot is submitted.

Ballots from early voting, absentee and Election Day in-person voting are all counted after polls close at 8 p.m. local time on Election Day.