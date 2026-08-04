1 man dead after shooting at Hazel Park home, police said

One man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Hazel Park, Michigan, police said.

The death of Ryan Leslie Adams, 43, who lived in Hazel Park, is considered a homicide, the Hazel Park Police Department said.

An emergency call reported gunshots heard from inside a home in the 500 block of East George Avenue, which is north of Eight Mile Road. Police said they then found a man in the home with gunshot injuries.

Adams was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He is believed to be the only person who was targeted in the shooting.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation contact Hazel Park Police at 248-542-6161.