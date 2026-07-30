1 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side, police on scene for hours

One man was taken to an area hospital after a shooting early Thursday in Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Police Department said preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect got into an argument that resulted in shots being fired along Humphrey Street near Dexter Avenue.

The victim is 29 years old.

The call to emergency services was made about 1 a.m.

Police remained on scene at 6:45 a.m. July 30 to investigate a shooting that happened overnight on Humphrey Street in Detroit's west side. CBS News Detroit

Police remained on scene at 6:45 a.m., with part of Humphrey Street still blocked off to traffic.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.TV.