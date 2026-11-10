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1 injured amid house fire in Monroe Township; multiple departments on scene

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One woman had burn injuries in the aftermath of a house fire that erupted on Monday afternoon in Monroe County, Michigan. 

The fire happened in the 900 block of Smith Road, in a residential neighborhood just south of the city of Monroe. The Monroe Township Fire Department was assisted by the City of Monroe Fire Department and other crews given the complexity of the circumstances. 

The Monroe Fire Department said crews on scene had to do roof ventilation, "one of the more dangerous operations firefighters undertake." This task involves extreme heat and limited visibility, while ensuring there is no roof collapse as a result. 

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One person was injured in the aftermath of a house fire on Nov. 9, 2026, in Monroe Township just south of the city of Monroe.  Monroe Public Safety Department

The injured person was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, the city fire department said. 

Other crews on call or on standby included the LaSalle Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Ida Township Fire Department. 

"Incidents like these demonstrate the importance of mutual aid partnerships and the training, teamwork, and commitment our firefighters bring to every response," the city fire department said. 

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