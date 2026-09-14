1 injured, 2 in custody, after shooting Saturday at Detroit gas station, police say

One person was seriously injured, and two were taken into custody, in the aftermath of a weekend shooting at a Detroit gas station.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 20900 block of Joy Road, the Detroit Police Department said. Two men, one of whom was wearing a ski mask, went into a gas station in that area and were observed stealing merchandise, police said. The store clerk started chasing the suspects, and a fight erupted.

Shots were fired during the altercation, and the store clerk, whom police identified as a 46-year-old man, was shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital and initially listed in critical condition but on Monday was reported to be in stable condition.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Police ask that those with information about the circumstances contact the Detroit Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640, submit a tip via DetroitRewards.tv or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.