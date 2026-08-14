1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting Friday morning in Sterling Heights

A suspect was taken into custody in the aftermath of a shooting on Friday morning in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken by first responders to an area hospital for treatment, the Sterling Heights Police Department said.

The shooting was reported at about 5:36 a.m. along Hall Road, west of Schoenherr Road. The suspect was taken into custody less than three hours later through the efforts of "multiple police agencies, witness information, Flock Automated License Plate Reader technology, and the diligent work by Sterling Heights Police," the agency said.

Police described the incident as an assault with intent to murder.

"There is no active threat to the public. The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation," the report said.

Police said all eastbound lanes of Hall Road between Delco Boulevard and Oleander Drive were closed for the on-site investigation, but were back open by about 7:25 a.m.

Sterling Heights officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation contact Detective Geldmacher at 586-446-2848.