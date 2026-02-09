1 driver killed in head-on crash on U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County, troopers say

One man died as the result of a head-on traffic collision Sunday in Washtenaw County, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. that morning along U.S. 23 at Territorial Road in Northfield Township.

A 58-year-old man from Brighton was driving a 1993 Jeep Cherokee southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23, troopers said. He then struck a northbound 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 26-year-old man from Montrose.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, where troopers say the Brighton man was pronounced dead. The Montrose man sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers from the MSP Brighton post continue to investigate the crash.