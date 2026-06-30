1 dead after two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 in Monroe County

A Florida man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon on U.S. 23 in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 1:19 p.m. on northbound U.S. 23, north of U.S. 223, in Whiteford Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. At the time of the collision, both northbound lanes were congested because of a lane closure north of the crash scene.

Deputies said Paul M. DeVito, 38, of Plantation, Florida, was driving a white 2021 Toyota RAV4 northbound in the right lane of U.S. 23. DeVito then struck the rear of a trailer pulled by a white 2024 Volvo tractor driven by Herney D. Pena-Fajardo, 43, of Lenoe, Massachusetts.

After the collision, the Toyota spun several times, and DeVito was thrown out of his vehicle. Both he and the Toyota landed in the east side ditch of U.S. 23. The tractor-trailer came to a top in the right travel lane.

DeVito was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Pena-Fajardo was not injured and was released at the scene.

First responder agencies and teams on scene included the Summerfield Township Fire Department, Whiteford Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, Michigan Department of Transportation, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and Chaplain Program.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 in that area were closed for over two hours as a result of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone with information that can assist them contact the Traffic Services Division at 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.