1 dead after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township, police say

A busy stretch of Gratiot Avenue in Metro Detroit was closed for hours after a pedestrian was fatally injured in a traffic crash early Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to Gratiot Avenue, in the area of Maplehurst Drive and Capital Boulevard, on a report of the crash. Investigators spent hours collecting evidence and documenting the crash scene, and blocked off an area where a damaged gray Ford Sprinter van was visible.

Gratiot Avenue was reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

The Clinton Township Police Department is continuing its investigation.