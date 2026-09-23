Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township, police say

By
Hannah McIlree
Hannah McIlree
Reporter
Hannah McIlree is a morning reporter for CBS News Detroit, where she starts her day telling stories that matter to communities across Southeast Michigan.
Read Full Bio
Hannah McIlree

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A busy stretch of Gratiot Avenue in Metro Detroit was closed for hours after a pedestrian was fatally injured in a traffic crash early Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to Gratiot Avenue, in the area of Maplehurst Drive and Capital Boulevard, on a report of the crash. Investigators spent hours collecting evidence and documenting the crash scene, and blocked off an area where a damaged gray Ford Sprinter van was visible.

Gratiot Avenue was reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

The Clinton Township Police Department is continuing its investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue