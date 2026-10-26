1 dead, 4 injured, in aftermath of two-vehicle crash in Monroe County's Summerfield Township

A Lansing woman died, and four other people were injured, due to a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened at 2:37 a.m. Sunday on Ida West Road near Summerfield Road in Summerfield Township, near the Ohio-Michigan state line.

Police said that a Ford Bronco, driven by a 40-year-old man from Monroe, struck the rear of a Ford Escape driven by a 27-year-old man from Tecumseh. Both vehicles were westbound at the time.

A 25-year-old Lansing woman who was in the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Ford Escape and an additional passenger from that SUV were taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the Ford Bronco were checked and released at the scene.

Ida West Road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated. Agencies on scene included the MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Summerfield Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

State police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can assist in the investigation contact Trooper John Singstock at 734-242-3500.