1 dead, 3 injured, after SUV crashes into tree in Jackson County, MSP says

One passenger has died, and three others are injured, in the aftermath of an SUV crash into a tree early Sunday in Jackson County, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened after state troopers attempted to do a traffic stop at about 3:50 a.m. on a white Jeep Patriot near West Michigan Avenue and 24th Street in Summit Township.

MSP said troopers did not pursue the vehicle but noticed the SUV speeding southbound on 24th Street. A few minutes later, Jackson County Central Dispatch reported that it had received an iPhone crash notification from the area of 24th Street and Morrell Street. Troopers went to that location and found that the Jeep they tried to stop had crashed into a tree.

Troopers said the driver was a 17-year-old male from Jackson. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 32-year-old woman from Hanover, one of the passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman from Hanover, another passenger, was taken to Henry Ford Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy from Jackson, also one of the passengers, was taken to Henry Ford Hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Agencies assisting on the call included Summit Township Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department and Jackson Community Ambulance.

The investigation is continuing.