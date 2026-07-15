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1 dead, 2 injured, in aftermath of overnight shooting on I-96 in Wayne County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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One person has died, and two others are injured, after a shooting on the local lanes of eastbound Interstate 96 near Bentler Street. 

The Michigan State Police, which is investigating the incident, said troopers were called about 12:51 a.m. Wednesday to the scene near milepost 180. All three victims were in one vehicle. The two who were injured were taken to an area hospital. 

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public," state police said.

interstate-96-slider.jpg
Interstate 96 near Bentler Street, shortly after the freeway lanes reopened after a shooting investigation early on July 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

All eastbound lanes of I-96 at Outer Drive were closed in Wayne County starting at 3:32 a.m. for the investigation. The freeway lanes reopened at 5:41 a.m., according to MDOT traffic reports. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are at the MI Drive site

The police investigation is continuing. 

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