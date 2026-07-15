1 dead, 2 injured, in aftermath of overnight shooting on I-96 in Wayne County

One person has died, and two others are injured, after a shooting on the local lanes of eastbound Interstate 96 near Bentler Street.

The Michigan State Police, which is investigating the incident, said troopers were called about 12:51 a.m. Wednesday to the scene near milepost 180. All three victims were in one vehicle. The two who were injured were taken to an area hospital.

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public," state police said.

Interstate 96 near Bentler Street, shortly after the freeway lanes reopened after a shooting investigation early on July 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

All eastbound lanes of I-96 at Outer Drive were closed in Wayne County starting at 3:32 a.m. for the investigation. The freeway lanes reopened at 5:41 a.m., according to MDOT traffic reports.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are at the MI Drive site.

The police investigation is continuing.