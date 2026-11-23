Firefighters responded to multiple fires in Livingston County, Michigan, in recent days, one of which resulted in a fatality, in addition to injuries to two other people.

Three people were injured, and one has since died, in the aftermath of a house fire on Nov. 20, 2026, in Oceola Township, the Howell Area Fire Department said. Howell Area Fire Department

1 dead, 2 injured in Oceola Township fire

Three people were injured, and one has since died, in the aftermath of a house fire on Friday in Oceola Township, the Howell Area Fire Department said.

The fire was in the 100 block of Waterway Drive in Fair Lane Estates. This manufactured home park is along East Grand River Road.

Two people were taken out of the home and transported by Livingston County EMS to area hospitals with critical injuries, firefighters said. A third person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

One of the two taken from the home died on Saturday morning, "despite the extraordinary and courageous lifesaving efforts of witnesses, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel," the fire department has since reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Howell Area Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. The Brighton Area Fire Department also assisted on scene.

"The HAFD extends our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victim's family, friends, and loved ones during this tragedy and incredibly difficult time," the follow-up report said.

"HAFD would like to recognize and express our sincere appreciation to the witnesses and emergency responders whose decisive actions and unwavering commitment to preserving life and property prevented further loss and exemplify the very best of humanity and public service.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone affected by this tragedy."

House fire on Sylvan Drive threatens other buildings

A house fire was reported about 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sylvan Drive.

The Livingston County 911 Center initially sent the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Department and Brighton Area Fire Department to the scene. Because the fire was threatening two other nearby homes, the Howell Area Fire Department also was called.

Firefighters were on scene for about 2 ½ hours, the Howell fire department said.

Agencies that were on this call also included Livingston County DART, Green Oak Firefighters and Highland Township Fire Department.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority.

Firefighters from Brighton Area Fire Authority and Howell Area Fire Department were called at about 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2026, to a shed fire that was spreading to a nearby two-car garage. Howell Area Fire Department

Vintage vehicle saved from fire in Brighton Township

Firefighters from Brighton Area Fire Authority and Howell Area Fire Department were called at about 12:15 a.m. Monday to a shed fire that was spreading to a nearby two-car garage.

While the shed was lost to the blaze, the Howell fire department said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from causing significant damage to a vintage vehicle that was in the garage.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Brighton Area Fire Authority.