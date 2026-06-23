1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at birthday party in Detroit, police say

One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a birthday party at a short-term rental property on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 18700 block of Monica Street near Clarita Street, according to police.

Police say the suspect was attending the party and fired shots, striking a 19-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead, and a 20-year-old woman, who was taken to a local hospital. At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Neighbor Daleon Walker says he was awakened by the sound of gunfire.

"Oh my God, why do they do this? There's somebody shot. That's what I believe I heard," Walker said.

Walker described hearing an argument before the shooting.

"I heard a male and female exchange words. It sounded like someone got kicked out of a car, or somebody voluntarily got out, and there was a lot of commotion and back-and-forth arguing," he said. "Then about 30 minutes later, shots rang out had to be at least seven or eight."

The home where the shooting happened is listed online as a "stylish" Detroit short-term rental. Neighbor George Ford says gatherings at the property are common.

"Usually, on the weekends is when the bigger crowds come. But throughout the week, you still have individuals coming through," Ford said.

However, Ford said this particular party was different.

"This crowd was extraordinary. I'm telling you, there were so many cars from here all the way down to the corner just lined up," he said.

Neighbors say the violence is unsettling, especially for families living nearby.

"You're always shocked when you hear violence and gunshots in your own neighborhood," Ford said. "You want to pray for the best. You don't want things like this to happen, especially when you have children of your own."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.