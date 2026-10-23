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1 dead, 1 injured in Detroit fatal shooting, police say

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the 3000 block of Buchanan Street in Detroit on Friday, local police say.

Officers responded to the location at approximately 1:51 a.m. and found two male shooting victims, both sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The injured victim was transported to a local area hospital by medics and is listed in critical condition, and the other died as a result of his injuries.

Detroit Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

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