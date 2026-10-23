1 dead, 1 injured in Detroit fatal shooting, police say

One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the 3000 block of Buchanan Street in Detroit on Friday, local police say.

Officers responded to the location at approximately 1:51 a.m. and found two male shooting victims, both sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The injured victim was transported to a local area hospital by medics and is listed in critical condition, and the other died as a result of his injuries.

Detroit Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.