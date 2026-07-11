Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash at Collingwood and Belleterre in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A woman died, and a person is in custody, in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening in Detroit. 

An emergency call was placed at 7:39 p.m., reporting the crash at Collingwood and Belleterre streets. The Detroit Police Department said one of the drivers was traveling at a high rate of speed on Collingwood and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection, striking the other vehicle. 

The crash killed a woman who is in her 40s and injured a man who is also in his 40s. A medical condition was not available for the injured man. 

The Detroit Police Department said a suspect is in custody and they are continuing to investigate. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue