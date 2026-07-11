1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash at Collingwood and Belleterre in Detroit

A woman died, and a person is in custody, in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening in Detroit.

An emergency call was placed at 7:39 p.m., reporting the crash at Collingwood and Belleterre streets. The Detroit Police Department said one of the drivers was traveling at a high rate of speed on Collingwood and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection, striking the other vehicle.

The crash killed a woman who is in her 40s and injured a man who is also in his 40s. A medical condition was not available for the injured man.

The Detroit Police Department said a suspect is in custody and they are continuing to investigate.