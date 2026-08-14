1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Thursday night on Detroit's west side

One person is dead, and another is injured in the aftermath of a shooting on Thursday night on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Police Department said it received a 911 dispatch call about 9:25 p.m. for shots fired at a gathering in the 9400 block of Whitcomb Avenue, near Chicago Avenue. When police arrived, they found two females who had gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other victim is currently being treated at an area hospital and is expected to recover.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no continuing threat to the community," the police department said.

Officers ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation submit the tip via Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.