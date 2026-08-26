1 boater missing, another injured, after boat flipped over in Oxbow Lake

A boater is missing, with another rescued from the water, after a boat flipped over in Oxbow Lake in Southeast Michigan.

A 911 call reporting the crash on Oxbow Lake in White Lake Township was made about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, the White Lake Township Police Department said. White Lake Dispatch sent the township police and fire to the end of Lakeside Drive along the lakeshore.

When the first responders arrived, they learned one of the boaters was injured. That person received medical attention from the White Lake Township Fire Department.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, along with its Marine Division, were among the first responders called to a boating accident on August 25, 2026, at Oxbow Lake in White Lake Township. CBS News Detroit

But the other boater was missing.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, along with its Marine Division, responded to the scene to provide search crews and, in the meantime, the sheriff's office has taken over the investigation.