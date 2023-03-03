Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Winter storm system bringing heavy snow to southeast Michigan

By Kylee Miller, Ahmad Bajjey

CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather final forecast update before winter storm
friday-storm.png

(CBS DETROIT) - NEXT Weather Alert Day.

This system has a few differences from the ones before, especially with an admitted difficulty in the forecast. Unlike the last few ice storms, this one is bringing more snow. 

Heavy wet snow will pile up across the region with the higher forecasted snow totals for our central counties. 

Your NEXT Weather team is tracking this system and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area letting you know all the current conditions. 

 

Local Satellite & Radar

By Joseph Buczek
 

Winter storm timeline

By Kylee Miller
 

NEXT Weather final forecast update before winter storm

NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller delivers a final forecast update before a winter storm delivers heavy snow to southeast Michigan. 

By Kylee Miller
 

Latest winter storm alerts

winter-weather-test.png
By Kylee Miller
 

Forecasted snowfall

snowfall-totals-hand-drawn.png
By Kylee Miller
 

Winter storm update

By Kylee Miller
 

Snowfall Forecast as of 6AM

By Kylee Miller
 

March 3rd, NEXT Weather Alert Day Updated Snowfall Forecast

HEAVY WET SNOW expected to roll in this afternoon and through the evening hours before it wraps up overnight. Drive safe and below are the foretasted snowfall totals.

By Kylee Miller
 

NEXT Weather forecast ahead of Friday's winter storm

NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey previews what's expected ahead of Friday's winter storm.

By Ahmad Bajjey
 

Winter Storm Warning issued for SE Michigan

winter-storm-warnings.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Several counties in Southeast Michigan are now under a Winter Storm Warning through 4 a.m. Friday. 

The warning is in effect for the following counties:

  • Genesee
  • Huron
  • Lapeer
  • Lenawee
  • Livingston
  • Macomb
  • Monroe
  • Oakland
  • Saginaw
  • Sanilac
  • Shiawassee
  • St. Clair
  • Tuscola
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne

Snowfall totals are expected in the range of 4 or 5 inches in the lowest areas closer to the Ohio state line, up to 10 inches in our northern communities north of M-59. 

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in a three- to six-hour window close to the evening commute and past sunset. These rates can be dangerous as visibility drops rapidly and snowfall accumulates on the pavement in a short period of time. 

In addition, strong wind gusts in the 40 mph range are likely and will further reduce visibilities.

Wind gusts may also cause isolated power outages.

Snowfall will taper off after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

By Ahmad Bajjey
 

Snowfall coming Friday morning

Snowfall begins very light in the late morning hours moving from south to north. Snow should be more widespread, but remain light, after the noon hour as it continues to move north. Snowfall begins to truly fall after 2 p.m. Friday. 

Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., the snow should fall at the heaviest rate. Some snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, along with a chance for thundersnow. Snowfall tapers off after 10 p.m. and is over by the midnight hour.  

By Ahmad Bajjey
 

NEXT Weather forecast for March 2, 2023 (Tonight)

By Ahmad Bajjey
 

What is a NEXT Weather Alert Day?

Friday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

What does this mean? Our team expects higher than normal impacts to travel and/or daily life from a storm system that requires larger coverage. We increase staffing and clear the way for us to do things like break into programming or gear up teams to be mobile, for example in the NEXT Weather Tracker.

We'll take temperature readings of the road surface, use the mounted weather station to feed back data in different parts of the storm, and also work on updates from places like road commissions on expected impacts with staffing or road clearing timelines.

By Ahmad Bajjey
 

Breaking down a timeline, snow totals and main impact

By Kylee Miller
 

Forecasted Snow Totals

Expected snowfall amounts Friday through Saturday morning. 

By Kylee Miller
 

Winter Storm Watch

winter-weather-test.png

Winter Storm Watch: Start Friday afternoon and extend until 2 a.m. Saturday.

By Kylee Miller
 

Thursday 6 a.m. update

By Kylee Miller
 

Snow, rain and ice making its way to SE Michigan

winter-confidence.png

Timing continues to be more consistent, focusing mainly on the afternoon Friday through most of Friday night.  

The primary issue is the storm track, which has been all over the board until Wednesday night.

The area of low pressure hasn't been over land for us to measure, which meteorologists have now been able to do on the west coast.

track-1.png

With this new data, we are seeing a slight southern shift in the heavier snowfall bands.

At the moment, there are really two main tracks that the area of low pressure can take.

The southernmost track, track No. 1, brings heavy snowfall directly into the central and northern counties in Southeast Michigan, along with portions of central Michigan and into the Thumb.

Snowfall is the wet/heavy type and would be difficult to shovel, so it's important to keep up with the accumulation.

Rain would be likely to move through parts of the counties closest to the Ohio border, and this would therefore cut down on snowfall amounts specifically in those areas.

track-2.png

Storm track No. 2 brings the area of low pressure further north and would leave the heaviest band of snowfall over central portions of the mitten.

Snowfall type would be the same, but amounts in the Metro area would drastically diminish because of this.

Rainfall also makes a more notable appearance and would aid in cutting snow totals even further.

It's important to note that updates to these tracks are coming within the next 8-12 hours as truly raw data finally becomes available.

Right now, the bottom line is to have the shovel handy and gas for the snow blower.

You're going to have at least a couple of inches to clear, but the track of the heaviest snowfall is still in flux and it's good to be prepared now if the system continues to slide south as some recent data has shown.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team as this storm system evolves.

By Ahmad Bajjey
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

