NEXT Weather: Snowfall coming Friday morning Snowfall begins very light in the late morning hours moving from south to north. Snow should be more widespread, but remain light, after the noon hour as it continues to move north. Snowfall begins to truly fall after 2 p.m. Friday. Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., the snow should fall at the heaviest rate. Some snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, along with a chance for thundersnow. Snowfall tapers off after 10 p.m. and is over by the midnight hour.