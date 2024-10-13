Detroit Lions visit Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 NFC matchup
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions (3-1) and Dallas Cowboys (3-2) will square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Sunday afternoon.
About nine months ago, in their last meeting, Detroit had a 2-point conversion incorrectly disallowed by officials with 23 seconds left in a one-point loss to the Cowboys. The loss cost the Lions a shot at the top seed in the NFC, and they lost at San Francisco in the conference championship game.
The Lions are coming off a bye. Prior to the break, quarterback Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes in Detroit's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 in week 5.
Lions center Frank Ragnow and safety Brian Branch are likely to play after being inactive in week 4. The Cowboys will be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons for a second consecutive game because of a high ankle sprain. Linebacker Erick Kendricks is also out.
Montgomery scores rushing touchdown to get Lions on the board
David Montgomery scores a 16-yard rushing touchdown and Jake Bates kicks the extra point to put the Lions up 7-3 with 9:06 left in the first quarter.
Cowboys kicker scores first points of the game
The Dallas Cowboys pull ahead 3-0 early in the first quarter after a 34-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey.
Lions offense looking to keep rolling
Led by Jared Goff's perfect game, Detroit beat the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 in week 4.
"We're beginning to find our stride," Head Coach Dan Campbell said following their victory.
