Detroit Lions visit Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 NFC matchup

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions (3-1) and Dallas Cowboys (3-2) will square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Sunday afternoon. 

About nine months ago, in their last meeting, Detroit had a 2-point conversion incorrectly disallowed by officials with 23 seconds left in a one-point loss to the Cowboys. The loss cost the Lions a shot at the top seed in the NFC, and they lost at San Francisco in the conference championship game

The Lions are coming off a bye. Prior to the break, quarterback Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes in Detroit's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 in week 5. 

Lions center Frank Ragnow and safety Brian Branch are likely to play after being inactive in week 4. The Cowboys will be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons for a second consecutive game because of a high ankle sprain. Linebacker Erick Kendricks is also out. 

Check below for live updates. 

 

Montgomery scores rushing touchdown to get Lions on the board

David Montgomery scores a 16-yard rushing touchdown and Jake Bates kicks the extra point to put the Lions up 7-3 with 9:06 left in the first quarter. 

By Nicholas Lentz
 

Cowboys kicker scores first points of the game

The Dallas Cowboys pull ahead 3-0 early in the first quarter after a 34-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey. 

By Nicholas Lentz
 

Lions offense looking to keep rolling

Led by Jared Goff's perfect game, Detroit beat the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 in week 4.

"We're beginning to find our stride," Head Coach Dan Campbell said following their victory. 

See what else Campbell had to say about the offense finding their rhythm here.

By Nicholas Lentz

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

