Detroit Lions visit Chicago in NFC North matchup against Bears

Detroit gas station to stay closed after alleged shooting incident

Detroit gas station to stay closed after alleged shooting incident

Patrick Kane scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers 6-4

Patrick Kane scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers 6-4

2 Detroit Pistons players fined after altercation during game vs. Jazz

2 Detroit Pistons players fined after altercation during game vs. Jazz

Lions RB David Montgomery reportedly opts for rehab over surgery after knee injury

Lions RB David Montgomery reportedly opts for rehab over surgery after knee injury

More from CBS News

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has faith in team despite injuries

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On