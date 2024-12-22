Detroit Lions visit Chicago in NFC North matchup against Bears
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (12-2) visit the Chicago Bears (4-10) Sunday and are hoping to bounce back from a close loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
The Lions lost to the Bills 48-42 in a high-scoring affair, which snapped Detroit's 11-game winning streak.
Detroit didn't just lose a game against Buffalo. The Lions lost some more key players, adding running back David Montgomery, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, cornerback Carlton Davis and special teams ace Khalil Dorsey to a lengthy injury list.
The absence of Montgomery leaves fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs to shoulder a heavier load, though Campbell wants to be mindful of the number of carries the speedy, second-year pro gets against the Bears.
"We've got to use and maximize the reps that we have for him and be careful that we don't give him too much," Campbell said. "We've still got to be able to be smart with him, but we need him. We need him and that's the trick."
Ifeatu Melifonwu is listed as active, according to the team, and is expected to make his season debut against the Bears. Melifonwu has been out since September with an ankle injury.
The Bears have lost eight straight games, and are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Chicago has been outscored a combined 73-20 in the first quarter this season, including 27-0 over the past three games. Opponents have a 53-0 edge in the first half during that span.
Injuries
Montgomery, along with starting offensive lineman Graham Glasgow are inactive for Sunday's game, the Lions said.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Watch for live updates below.
Kmet scores for Bears; Lions lead 20-7
The Chicago Bears are on the scoreboard following a 1-yard touchdown reception by tight end Cole Kmet.
The Lions lead the Bears 20-7 with 6:31 left in the first half.
Williams scores 82-yard touchdown for Lions
Lions receiver Jameson Williams has helped put the team up 20-0 over the Chicago Bears after a deep pass from Jared Goff for an 82-yard score.
There is 12:49 left in the second quarter.
Bates hits 34-yard field goal
Jake Bates now has two field goals after successfully kicking a 34-yard attempt with 2 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Lions lead the Bears 13-0.
Gibbs scores rushing touchdown; Lions up by 10
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs capped off a 7-play, 36-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Detroit is now up 10-0 on the Chicago Bears with 5:34 left in the first quarter.
Gibbs is carrying a heavier workload in the absence of fellow running back David Montgomery, who was injured last week.
Bates kicks 30-yard field goal
Lions kicker Jake Bates scored the first points of the game with a 30-yard field goal.
Detroit leads the Chicago Bears 3-0 with 9:35 left in the first quarter.
Lions make several roster moves ahead of game
The Lions made several roster moves Saturday to account for the team's lengthy injury list.
Tap here to see all the moves that were made.