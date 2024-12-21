Detroit Lions waive safety Brandon Joseph after brief police arrest, activate Ifeatu Melifonwu

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has faith in team despite injuries

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has faith in team despite injuries

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has faith in team despite injuries

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions made a flurry of roster moves Saturday, including waiving safety Brandon Joseph, who was briefly arrested by police early Saturday.

Dearborn Heights police say officers pulled Joseph over for speeding at 1:47 a.m. During the stop, officers observed signs that required further investigation and completed an initial test on Joseph.

Police said there was probable cause to detain Joseph for operating under the influence. He was released from custody after additional testing.

Dearborn Heights police say Joseph was respectful, cooperative and "simply made a mistake."

He was not charged with any crime as of Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Lions activated safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve, putting him a step closer to making his season debut.

Melifonwu was listed as questionable due to a hand injury for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Safety Brian Branch (calf) and guard Graham Glasgow (knee) were also questionable for the Bears game.

Detroit did not list center Frank Ragnow (back) or linebacker Trevor Nowaske (concussion) on the injury report, and both are expected to play.

The Lions promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster: running back Jermar Jefferson and safety Loren Strickland. Jefferson potentially adds depth with David Montgomery out indefinitely with a knee injury. He has not played in an NFL game since 2021 when he was a rookie with the Lions.

Detroit also signed linebacker Mitchell Agude and defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad to add depth for coach Dan Campbell's banged-up defense, and wide receiver Tom Kennedy was signed from the practice squad for an option on special teams.

Along with Joseph, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander and defensive lineman David Bada with an injury settlement.

contributed to this report.