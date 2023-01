Advertise With Us

Officers seized one pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.

Wheat Ridge police seize 1,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of meth, stolen handgun in traffic stop Officers seized one pound of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen handgun.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On