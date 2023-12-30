Watch CBS News

Venezuelan migrants save Denver girls in icy lake

On the afternoon of December 4th, 2023 Jorge Barcena, Lorelis Rodriquez, and Rafael Gonzalez had just picked up one of their children from school in Denver's Montebello neighborhood when they decided to go for a stroll.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.