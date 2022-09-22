Watch CBS News

September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

109,000 new cases of gynecologic cancers are diagnosed in the United States every year. Dr. Allison Staley from Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology explains what these cancers are and the symptoms you need to know about.
