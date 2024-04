New charges filed in abuse of mentally disabled man The videos, which were turned over to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in January, led investigators to arrest Amaro on Feb. 7. They were recorded by one of Amaro's daughters, Melissa Crawford, 48, who stayed at her parent's Strasburg home from September 2023 until last month. She said she secretly recorded the videos on her cellphone in mid-December as she said the alleged abuse of the man was unrelenting.