Gov. Jared Polis, Coloradans react to owners of Penrose funeral home arrested in Oklahoma The owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado have been arrested more than a month after 190 improperly stored bodies were discovered inside their facility in Penrose. Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested Wednesday morning in Oklahoma on suspicion of committing the crimes of abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery, which are all felonies.