Watch CBS News

Girls & Science 2024 Meet the Mentor special

A Meet the Mentor special aired on March 21 on the CBS News Colorado stream. The special highlights Girls & Science female mentors and their careers in STEM. Para ver este video con subtitulos en Español, oprima aqui.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.