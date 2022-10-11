Watch CBS News

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

Colorado's secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses.
