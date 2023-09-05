Watch CBS News

Buffs surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upset

Colorado's victory as a three-touchdown underdog at TCU in coach Deion Sanders' debut was the story of the weekend, and now the Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since a brief stay in the 2020 season.
