DU defenseman Zeev Buium drafted 12th by Minnesota Wild in first round of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium was drafted 12th overall by the Minnesota Wild during the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at the Sphere just outside Las Vegas Friday night.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 28: Zeev Buium is selected by the Minnesota Wild with the 12th overall pick during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

Zeev had been ranked among the top prospects in this year's draft. Denver fans know he was a pivotal member of the 2024 NCAA men's ice hockey championship team.

Per the Denver Pioneers profile, Zeev had an invaluable impact on his team during the 2023-24 NCAA season, "Recorded the first 50-point season by a Denver freshman since 1983-84 ... after leading the team with 39 assists and adding 11 goals as the second-youngest player in college hockey … First 50-point season by a freshman defenseman in the nation since at least 2002-03."

Among other accomplishments, Zeev was also a member of two recent gold medal teams for Team USA -- IIHF World Junior Championship (2024) and IIHF U18 World Championship (2023).

Zeev joins his older brother, Shai Buium, as an NHL prospect. Also a defenseman, Shai was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Shai was also a member of DU's 2024 national championship team.

Born in San Diego, California, Zeev developed as a junior for two seasons as a member of the United States National Team Development Program. He then joined DU and had his breakout 2023-24 season as a college freshman, which helped skyrocket him to the top of the 2024 NHL draft class.