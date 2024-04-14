University of Denver Men's Hockey team ready to celebrate after returning home with national championship trophy: "First one to 10 so we have the belt now"

The University of Denver men's hockey team doesn't like to use the term dynasty, but with 10 NCAA national titles, they have solidified their place in college hockey history.

The leaders of the team found it hard to describe how they felt less than 24 hours after winning the trophy.

The plane carrying the DU hockey team arrives in Denver CBS

"Pretty much just, you know, no thoughts in your head. Just, you know, everything goes dark, and you just start screaming and grabbing your brothers and hugging them," said team captain McKade Webster. "It's an awesome experience."

"It hasn't really sunk in, but man, I'm just proud of the guys," said goaltender Matt Davis.

Goaltender Matt Davis holds NCAA National Championship trophy CBS

In a game that will forever be special for them, the play of their goalie stood out.

"Matty Davis that's how we won. That's how we won the tournament. It was unbelievable for us. Like yeah. So, Matty Davis... national championship," said McKade.

Team Capitan McKade Webster CBS

"The save that Matty Davis obviously made on Ryan Leonard stands out as probably the key moment. The goals… I think all those big moments in games stick out but I'm sure as we have time to reflect it's all very special," said head coach David Carle.

The team made history, becoming the first program to win 10 national titles. The most in college hockey history, but they say they aren't satisfied.

"First one to 10 so we have the belt now," said McKade.

"Now we chase our own record so that will always be fun," said Carle.

Head Coach David Carle CBS

For the fans who have been there for them all season they say, "thank you."

"We just appreciate every single one of them. I mean everything that they do for us it's unbelievable," said Davis.

The University of Denver says it's planning a celebration for Monday evening.