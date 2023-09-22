YouTube CEO defends decision to demonetize Russell Brand's channel amid sexual assault allegations

YouTube CEO defends Russell Brand decision YouTube CEO defends decision to demonetize Russell Brand 01:15

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings," YouTube CEO Neal Mohan defended the platform's recent decision to suspend monetization of comedian Russell Brand's channel following sexual assault and emotional abuse allegations against him.

YouTube suspended Brand's ability to earn money from his online videos earlier this week after multiple women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and abuse — allegations he vehemently denies.

Mohan, who assumed the role of YouTube CEO earlier this year, defended the move, citing YouTube's creator responsibility guidelines policy.

"If creators have off-platform behavior, or there's off-platform news that could be damaging to the broader creator ecosystem, you can be suspended from our monetization program," Mohan told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil. "It's impacted a number of creators and personalities on the platform in the past. And that's what played out in this particular case around the serious allegations."

YouTube's decision to block Brand from collecting ad money generated by his content has sparked questions about the platform's policies and its role in addressing off-platform behavior. No charges have been filed and no legal decisions related to the claims have been made.

Dokoupil asked Mohan how YouTube decides when to step in before due process plays out.

"We endeavor to apply those rules, equally across our entire creator ecosystem," Mohan said. "Not playing favorites, having them apply to the content, the behavior, as opposed to who the person is."

CBS News reached out to Brand for comment on YouTube's decision and has not heard back.

More of YouTube CEO Neal Mohan's conversation with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil will air on Monday, Sept. 25.